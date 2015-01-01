Abstract

This study aims to examine the mediating role of self-efficacy (SE) and self-control (SC) in the relationship between physical activity (PA) and aggressive behaviors (AB) among college students. It provides a basis for the prevention and control of AB among college students. This study employed a survey research methodology, including the PA Level Scale, the General Self-efficacy Scale, the Self-control Scale, and the Chinese Aggressive Behaviors Scale on 950 college students. The chain mediating effect test and Bootstrap analysis were applied. The results were as follows: (1) There was a main effect of PA on SE, SC, and AB as well as all sub-indicators (physical aggression, verbal aggression, anger, hostility, self-directed aggression), i.e., PA had a direct effect on the control of all three; (2) PA level was significantly negatively correlated with AB and significantly positively correlated with SE and SC. That is, the higher the level of PA, the better the SE and SC, and the lower the probability of AB; (3) The three pathways had mediating effects: PA → SE → AB, PA → SC → AB, PA → SE → SC → AB, with effect sizes of 8.78%, 28.63%, and 19.08%, respectively. It is concluded that regular PA is a potent method for decreasing aggressive behavior and psychological issues in university students while additionally promoting self-efficacy and self-control. Increasing the intensity of PA may enhance the effectiveness of these chain benefits.

