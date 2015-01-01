Abstract

Methanol poisoning is a global public health concern, especially prevalent in developing nations. This study focuses on predicting the severity of methanol intoxication using machine learning techniques, aiming to improve early identification and prognosis assessment. The study, conducted at Loghman Hakim Hospital in Tehran, Iran. The data pertaining to individuals afflicted with methanol poisoning was retrieved retrospectively and divided into training and test groups at a ratio of 70:30. The selected features were then inputted into various machine learning methods. The models were implemented using the Scikit-learn library in the Python programming language. Ultimately, the efficacy of the developed models was assessed through ten-fold cross-validation techniques and specific evaluation criteria, with a confidence level of 95%. A total number of 897 patients were included and divided in three groups including without sequel (n = 573), with sequel (n = 234), and patients who died (n = 90). The two-step feature selection was yielded 43 features in first step and 23 features in second step. In best model (Gradient Boosting Classifier) test dataset metric by 32 features younger age, higher methanol ingestion, respiratory symptoms, lower GCS scores, type of visual symptom, duration of therapeutic intervention, ICU admission, and elevated CPK levels were among the most important features predicting the prognosis of methanol poisoning. The Gradient Boosting Classifier demonstrated the highest predictive capability, achieving AUC values of 0.947 and 0.943 in the test dataset with 43 and 23 features, respectively. This research introduces a machine learning-driven prognostic model for methanol poisoning, demonstrating superior predictive capabilities compared to traditional statistical methods. The identified features provide valuable insights for early intervention and personalized treatment strategies.

Language: en