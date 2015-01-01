|
Murphy JG, Dennhardt AA, Tempchin J, Colgonis HE, McDevitt-Murphy ME, Borsari B, Berlin KS. Trials 2024; 25(1): e173.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38459579
BACKGROUND: Emerging adults (EAs) who are not 4-year college students nor graduates are at elevated risk for lifetime alcohol use disorder, comorbid drug use, and mental health symptoms, compared to college graduates. There is a need for tailored brief alcohol intervention (BAI) approaches to reduce alcohol risk and to facilitate healthy development in this high-risk population. Most BAIs include a single session focused on discussing risks associated with drinking and correcting normative beliefs about drinking rates. EAs may benefit from additional elements that enhance general wellness. The substance-free activity session (SFAS) aims to clarify life goals and values and increase goal-directed activities that provide alternatives to alcohol use, and the relaxation training (RT) session teaches relaxation and stress reduction skills.
Alcohol misuse; Behavioral economics; Brief motivational intervention; Emerging adulthood; Substance-free activities