BACKGROUND: Emerging adults (EAs) who are not 4-year college students nor graduates are at elevated risk for lifetime alcohol use disorder, comorbid drug use, and mental health symptoms, compared to college graduates. There is a need for tailored brief alcohol intervention (BAI) approaches to reduce alcohol risk and to facilitate healthy development in this high-risk population. Most BAIs include a single session focused on discussing risks associated with drinking and correcting normative beliefs about drinking rates. EAs may benefit from additional elements that enhance general wellness. The substance-free activity session (SFAS) aims to clarify life goals and values and increase goal-directed activities that provide alternatives to alcohol use, and the relaxation training (RT) session teaches relaxation and stress reduction skills.



METHODS: The present study is a randomized 3-group (BAI + SFAS vs. RT + SFAS vs. education control) trial with 525 EAs (175 per group; estimated 50% women and 50% African American) who report recent risky drinking and who are not students or graduates of 4-year colleges. Participants will have the option of completing the intervention sessions in person or via a secure video teleconference. Levels of drinking and alcohol-related problems will be evaluated at baseline and 1, 3, 6, and 12 months post-intervention. The primary hypothesis is that both BAI + SFAS and RT + SFAS participants will report significantly greater reductions in alcohol use and problems relative to education control participants, with no differences in outcomes between the two active treatment conditions.



DISCUSSION: The results of this study will inform alcohol prevention efforts for high-risk community dwelling emerging adults. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04776278.

