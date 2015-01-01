Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Crossbow injuries are rare but carry significant morbidity and mortality, and there is limited evidence in the medical literature to guide care. This paper reviews the case reports and case series of crossbow injuries and looks for trends regarding morbidity and mortality based on the type of arrow, anatomic location of injury, and intent of injury.



METHODS: Multiple databases were searched for cases of crossbow injuries and data were abstracted into a spreadsheet. Statistics were done in SPSS.



RESULTS: 358 manuscripts were returned in the search. After deduplication and removal of nonclinical articles, 101 manuscripts remained. Seventy-one articles describing 90 incidents met the inclusion criteria. The mean age was 36.5 years. There were 10 female and 79 male victims. Fatality was 36% for injuries by field tip arrows and 71% for broadhead arrows, p = .024. Assaults were fatal in 84% of cases, suicides in 29%, and accidental injuries in 17%, p < .001. Mortality was similar for wounds to the head and neck (41%), chest (42%), abdomen (33%), extremities (50%), and multiple regions, p = .618.



CONCLUSIONS: Crossbows are potentially lethal weapons sold with fewer restrictions than firearms. Injuries caused by broadhead arrows are more likely to be fatal than injuries from field tip arrows. The anatomic location of injury does not correlate with fatality. More than half of crossbow injuries are due to attempted suicide, with a high case-fatality rate.

