|
Citation
|
Julian JW, Todd ML, Marcheschi BJ, Buchanan PM, Spencer AJ, Bitter CC. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38454758
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Crossbow injuries are rare but carry significant morbidity and mortality, and there is limited evidence in the medical literature to guide care. This paper reviews the case reports and case series of crossbow injuries and looks for trends regarding morbidity and mortality based on the type of arrow, anatomic location of injury, and intent of injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
arrow; arrow removal; bolt; crossbow; penetrating trauma; trauma