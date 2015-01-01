|
Audet J, Lecours A. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)
38457172
BACKGROUND: Considering current labour shortages, the recent increase in the number of aging workers in the labour market is deemed economically beneficial. However, due to specific characteristics (e.g. biological, generational), aging workers take longer to recover and return to work after an occupational injury. Yet, few studies have examined the rehabilitation, return, and stay at work process of aging workers and current knowledge makes it difficult for stakeholders to identify which interventions to use with this specific population.
intervention; occupational injury; occupational rehabilitation; Older worker; return-to-work; scoping review; stay-at-work