Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considering current labour shortages, the recent increase in the number of aging workers in the labour market is deemed economically beneficial. However, due to specific characteristics (e.g. biological, generational), aging workers take longer to recover and return to work after an occupational injury. Yet, few studies have examined the rehabilitation, return, and stay at work process of aging workers and current knowledge makes it difficult for stakeholders to identify which interventions to use with this specific population.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe which interventions are used in the rehabilitation, return, and stay at work process of aging workers having suffered an occupational injury.



METHODS: We conducted a five-step scoping review. Five databases were used for the literature search. A qualitative analysis of the retained manuscripts was conducted.



RESULTS: Our analysis led to the extraction of information from seven manuscripts that concern the rehabilitation, return, and stay at work process of aging workers who suffered an occupational injury exclusively. We identified 19 interventions (e.g. work capacity development, work task modifications, permanent part-time work, and alternative roles) and were described according to the different phases of the Cycle of Work Disability Prevention (CWDP).



CONCLUSIONS: This study offers informative, non-prescriptive, and operational interventions useful for stakeholders who support aging workers. Furthermore, it is a knowledge base to develop future projects that promote the rehabilitation, return, and stay at work process of aging workers.

Language: en