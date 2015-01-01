|
Citation
|
King EC, Chan J, Benn A, Michener MB, Van Belle TA, McKay SM. Workplace Health Saf. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38454778
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence and harassment are commonplace for healthcare workers and most incidents are unreported. Normalization of these experiences, lack of confidence in reporting systems, and fear of the consequences of reporting contribute to the invisibility of these experiences. Challenges are exacerbated in homecare settings and for precarious workforces including Personal Support Workers (PSWs). We created, piloted, and evaluated an intervention to enhance safety culture and encourage reporting of workplace violence and harassment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
homecare worker; occupational health and safety programs; organizational culture/climate; program planning and evaluation/quality improvement; workplace violence and harassment