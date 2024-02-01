Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study is to analyze the quality, reliability, comprehensibility, and the mentioned medical concepts of traumatic brain injury (TBI) related videos on YouTube. MATERIAL - METHODS: "Traumatic brain injury" and related Google Trends queries were used and 328 videos included. Categorization, quality assessment via a 5-point Global Quality Scale, reliability evaluation using a modified DISCERN scale, comprehensibility assessment using Flesch-Kincaid Reading Ease and Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level, and consensus-based classification for usefulness were performed. Target audience categorization was content-based. Text mining techniques were used to identify biomedical terms in video transcripts.



RESULTS: Most of the videos were intended for non-healthcare professionals and deemed useful. The videos had intermediate quality and moderate level of reliability. The comprehensibility of the videos exceeded the recommended levels. Videos predominantly covered TBI symptoms, the severity of the condition, its impact on individuals, and possibly strategies related to diagnosis and treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest the requirement for higher quality and reliability in YouTube content about TBI. Emphasis should be placed on clear and accurate language to promote comprehensibility. Continued research, guidelines, education, and platform oversight can enhance the spread of reliable health information on social media, benefiting creators and consumers in this field.

