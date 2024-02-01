|
Temel MH, Erden Y, Bağcıer F. World Neurosurg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38458253
AIM: The aim of this study is to analyze the quality, reliability, comprehensibility, and the mentioned medical concepts of traumatic brain injury (TBI) related videos on YouTube. MATERIAL - METHODS: "Traumatic brain injury" and related Google Trends queries were used and 328 videos included. Categorization, quality assessment via a 5-point Global Quality Scale, reliability evaluation using a modified DISCERN scale, comprehensibility assessment using Flesch-Kincaid Reading Ease and Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level, and consensus-based classification for usefulness were performed. Target audience categorization was content-based. Text mining techniques were used to identify biomedical terms in video transcripts.
Language: en
Comprehensibility; Quality; Reliability; Text Mining; Traumatic Brain Injury; YouTube