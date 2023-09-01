SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim K, Matsuhashi K, Ishikawa M. IATSS Res. 2023; 47(4): 447-454.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.iatssr.2023.09.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Studies on the age and generation characteristics of traffic accidents primarily focus on the tendency of deaths and severe injuries, whereas the faults or drivers who caused the accidents are not considered. Using license holders as a parameter for measuring accident risk when evaluating the number of primary-party accidents is challenging because it includes those who possess licenses but do not drive. In previous studies, the age characteristics in traffic accidents were evaluated based on different age groups and generational characteristics. Therefore, a Bayesian age-period-cohort analysis was performed in this study to isolate the effects of age, period, and generation on the number of traffic crashes. This approach can identify the gender/age of the driver, who may be the primary contributor to an accident, as well as the risk of traffic accidents in younger and older drivers. The results show that 1) age imposes a more significant effect than the duration and cohort. In the case of single-vehicle accidents, 2) the effect of age was significantly more prominent for males over 80 years old and females over 70 years old.


Language: en

Keywords

Bayesian age–period–cohort analysis; Driving license holders; Primary party; Traffic accidents; Weekday drivers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print