Citation
Li J, Hu Z, Liu L. IATSS Res. 2023; 47(4): 482-490.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Automated vehicles (AVs) are not yet widely accepted by the public, and the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to lead to a shift in attitudes toward travel modes and vehicles because of travel restrictions and the risk of viral transmission. Therefore, it is necessary to understand how AVs are being accepted by the public during the pandemic. This study investigated public acceptance of AVs across two periods of the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control in China via 19-question online surveys, including the travel modes, AVs acceptance, and sociodemographic. A total of 429 responses were collected.
Language: en
Keywords
Automated vehicle; COVID-19; Survey research; Technology acceptance