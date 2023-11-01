Abstract

Distracted driving is one of the most significant factors leading to fatal car crashes. Using a cell phone while driving is one of the riskiest behaviors while driving and is the cause of death for hundreds of drivers in the United States. Distraction prevention technologies, such as cell phone blocking apps that limit the functioning of cell phones while the car is moving, are one strategy for combating distracted driving. The main goal of this study is to investigate the effect of cell phone blocking apps on driving behaviors and crashes caused by distracted driving using a machine learning algorithm. Some 158 participants were recruited from the state of Maryland to investigate their driving behavior using a state-specific survey. The results of the survey revealed that most people have cell phone blocking apps (62.6%); however, they do not use them on a daily basis (86.7%). A Bayesian network model was then deployed, and the results showed that if all drivers use cell phone blocking apps, crashes occurring due to distraction from cell phone use will decrease by 5 %, and self-reported distraction will decrease by 9 %. The results of this study can be used to detect distracted driving and find the best strategies to overcome this problem. The results also suggest that there should be a greater degree of awareness of distraction prevention technologies and education on the use of these technologies among different groups to reduce the number of fatalities, injuries, and crashes due to distraction.

