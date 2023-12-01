Abstract

The paradigm shift in mobility and travel behaviour caused by the successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unreal. The long-term effects of the pandemic resulting from the fear of the spread of the virus against the belief in the remedial measures are to be understood from a behavioural perspective to strengthen the current transportation system against such impediments. The current study adds to the literature on COVID-19 pandemic by unravelling the long-term impacts of the pandemic on the trip frequency of commute trips. A dataset of 467 individuals from all over India is analysed to understand the factors impacting the willingness of the respondents to reduce their commute trips in a post-vaccinated scenario. An integrated choice and latent variable structure, with a generalized ordered logit kernel, was considered to incorporate the influence of psycho-attitudinal variables and socio-demographics on the willingness to reduce trip frequency among individuals. The results indicate a significant impact for variables including fear of the virus spread, age of individuals, and job satisfaction of working from home on the stated willingness towards trip reduction. The study concludes by presenting policy measures that target to overcome the effects of the pandemic and restore normalcy.

