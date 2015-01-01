Abstract

All children travelling in motor vehicles must be properly secured in a size-appropriate child restraint. However, for many children with a disability, standard child restraints are not suitable, and health professionals or caregivers modify restraints. There is however little data characterising these modifications. This study examined the modifications used to assist with the restraint of children aged 0-16 years with additional needs in motor vehicles. Two anonymous online surveys, one for caregivers and one for health professionals on child restraint use and modifications to seating for children with disabilities were undertaken. The quantitative and qualitative data were analysed with descriptive statistics. Eighty-six responses were analysed (40 caregivers and 46 health professionals). The majority (95.7%) of health professionals and 22.5 percent of caregivers reported having used modifications. Additional padding for postural support was the most frequently used modification (47.7% health professionals, 10% caregivers). Specialised harnesses were the most frequently used accessory used by health professionals (47.8%), with cross chest straps most frequently used by the surveyed caregivers (10%). Challenges for children with disabilities using compliant child restraints continue to persist, despite the use of modifications. There is also a lack of evidence on the impact of the modifications on restraint performance, potentially placing children at risk.

