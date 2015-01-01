Abstract

Elderly pedestrians are among the most vulnerable groups in terms of traffic-related injuries. This study aimed to investigate traffic behaviour and its determinants among elderly pedestrians in Iran. This cross-sectional study examined the traffic behaviour of 600 elderly pedestrians in Zanjan, Northwestern Iran. The participants were selected using the multistage random sampling method. Pedestrians' traffic behaviour, socioeconomic status (SES), and cognitive function were assessed using the Pedestrian Behaviour Questionnaire (PBQ), SES questionnaire, and Abbreviated Mental Test score (AMTS), respectively. Multiple linear regression was used to investigate the association of total score of pedestrian traffic behaviour with socioeconomic and cognitive status while adjusting for potential confounding roles of demographic variables. More than 90 percent of elderly pedestrians showed unsafe traffic behaviour. This included traffic violations and failure to adhere to traffic rules. Almost half the elders were aggressive and distracted when walking and crossing the street. A higher total score of PBQ was associated with a higher cognitive status, higher SES, higher levels of education, and walking more than 1 hour a day. The majority of the elders showed unsafe traffic behaviour and elderly pedestrians with high SES and normal cognitive function were more likely to exhibit safe behaviour than those with low SES and cognitive dysfunction. Interventions are needed to improve the traffic behaviour of elderly pedestrians especially those with low SES levels.

