Citation
Carey RN, Crawford G, Jancey J, Lam T, Nimmo L, Trapp G, Pollard C, Hooper P, Leavy JE. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38461491
Abstract
ISSUES: The surrounding social and commercial context, including alcohol advertising, heavily influences alcohol consumption. Alcohol use is a major risk factor for both fatal and non-fatal drowning, particularly for young people. APPROACH: We conducted a scoping review to explore the peer-reviewed literature on the use of alcohol by young people (aged 15-34 years) in the context of aquatic environments. Five electronic academic databases were searched for English-language studies conducted in high-income countries and published in the last 15 years (since 2008). The MetaQAT framework was used to assess methodological quality of included studies. KEY FINDINGS: The review included a total of 24 studies, including those addressing the prevalence of and/or risk factors for alcohol use in aquatic environments among young people (n = 13); the epidemiology of alcohol-related unintentional drowning in young people (n = 9); and interventions to reduce alcohol-related harm around water (n = 3).
Language: en
Keywords
drowning; policy; risk factors; water; young adult