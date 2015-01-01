|
Craig HA, Lowe DJ, Khan A, Paton M, Gordon MW. Injury 2024; 55(6): e111470.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38461710
BACKGROUND: Few studies effectively quantify the long-term incidence of death following injury. The absence of detailed mortality and underlying cause of death data results in limited understanding and a potential underestimation of the consequences at a population level. This study takes a nationwide approach to identify the one-year mortality following injury in Scotland, evaluating survivorship in relation to pre-existing comorbidities and incidental causes of death. STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective cohort study assessed the one-year mortality of adult trauma patients with an Injury Severity Score ≥ 9 during 2020 using the Scottish Trauma Audit Group (STAG) registry linked to inpatient hospital data and death certificate records. Patients were divided into three groups: trauma death, trauma-contributed death, and non-trauma death. Kaplan-Meier curves were used for survival analysis to evaluate mortality, and cox proportional hazards regression analysed risk factors linked to death.
Language: en
1-year mortality; Cause of death; Injury; Injury severity score; Major trauma; Mortality; Multiple injuries; Outcome; Severe injury; Trauma; Trauma registry