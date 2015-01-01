|
Balhara Philip KS, Yenawine P, Irvin N, Eller L, Habib L, Tatham C, Chisolm M. Int. Rev. Psychiatry 2023; 35(7-8): 623-630.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38461396
Racism has been recognised as a threat to patient outcomes, public health, and the healthcare workforce, and health professions (HP) educators and learners alike are seeking effective ways to teach anti-racism in HP education. However, facilitating conversations on race and racism in healthcare contexts can be challenging. Integrative arts and humanities approaches can engage learners in the critical dialogue necessary to educational interventions focused on anti-racism.
*Antiracism; *Racism; anti-racism; Curriculum; Delivery of Health Care; Health Occupations; Humanities; Humans; medical education; visual art; visual thinking strategies