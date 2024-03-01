Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorders (MDD) and bipolar disorders (BD) are the most common psychiatric diagnoses of suicide attempts (SA) in adolescents. However, little is known regarding the differences in incidence and clinical-related features of SA between these two disorders. The study aims to examine the SA incidence and related factors in adolescents with MDD versus BD.



METHOD: A retrospective survey was conducted in outpatient. SA incidence, demographic characteristics and substance use history were collected. Symptom Checklist-90 was used to measure the severity of symptoms. The Revised Chinese internet addiction scale and Barratt Impulsiveness Scale-11 were utilized to assess the presence of internet addiction and impulsiveness. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire was used to measure childhood maltreatment subtypes.



RESULTS: 295 MDD and 205 BD adolescents were recruited. The incidence of SA for MDD and BD were 52.5 % and 56.4 %, respectively. BD adolescents who attempted suicide showed worse symptoms, higher rates of nicotine and alcohol use, higher motor and non-planning impulsivity, and a more childhood physical abuse proportion than MDD adolescents with SA. Physical abuse in childhood was found to be associated with SA in both disorders (OR = 1.998 for MDD; OR = 2.275 for BD), while higher anxiety (OR = 1.705), and alcohol use (OR = 2.094) were only associated with SA in MDD. LIMITATIONS: Retrospective, cross-sectional design cannot draw causality, and biases in self-report measurements cannot be ignored.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings revealed some difference between BD and MDD for adolescents with SA, and it emphasize significance of prompt identification and exact distinction between BD and MDD in adolescents.

