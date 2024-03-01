Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sleep disturbance may exacerbate the risk of suicide among youth with depression, but whether this association is independent of psychopathology requires further study.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 576 youths (13-25 years old) recruited from January 2022 to May 2023. The patients were first divided into two groups by the presence of suicidal ideation according to the Columbia-Suicide Severity Scale (C-SSRS). Sleep quality was assessed by the Athens Insomnia Scale (AIS) and mental health with the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) and Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA). Logistic regression was conducted to analyze the association between sleep disturbance and suicidal ideation, adjusted for depressive symptoms severity.



RESULTS: The suicidal ideation group exhibited more severe sleep disturbances, anxiety symptoms, and depressive symptoms than the non-suicidal ideation group. Pearson correlation showed that sleep disturbance (AIS) was significantly correlated with the severity of anxiety symptoms, depressive symptoms, and suicidal ideation. Logistic regression analysis revealed that the AIS factor "daytime dysfunction" (β = 0.145; OR = 1.156, 95 % CI: 1.02, 1.309; p = 0.023) was significantly associated with suicidal ideation after adjusting for demographic characteristics and depressive symptoms severity. LIMITATIONS: Due to the cross-sectional nature of the data, no causal inference can be made regarding the observed associations between sleep disturbance and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Sleep disturbance, particularly in the realm of daytime dysfunction, is associated with increased suicidal ideation among depressed youth. Clinicians need to assess and manage sleep disturbance in the context of suicidal ideation for young depression patients.

Language: en