Wu P, Chan CK, Wong OF. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Literature on systemic envenomation caused by tarantula bites, particularly from the Theraphosidae family, is relatively scarce. This case report provides a formal description of the first known instance of systemic envenomation caused by the Socotra Island Blue Baboon Tarantula (Monocentropus balfouri). CASE REPORT: In this case, a 23-year-old employee of an exotic pet shop suffered from perioral paresthesia, generalized muscle cramps, and rhabdomyolysis because of a Monocentropus balfouri bite. His symptoms were successfully relieved with oral benzodiazepines. EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: This case highlights the potential for serious complications resulting from the bite of Monocentropus balfouri, a species gaining popularity among global exotic pet collectors.


