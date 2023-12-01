Abstract

BACKGROUND: Literature on systemic envenomation caused by tarantula bites, particularly from the Theraphosidae family, is relatively scarce. This case report provides a formal description of the first known instance of systemic envenomation caused by the Socotra Island Blue Baboon Tarantula (Monocentropus balfouri). CASE REPORT: In this case, a 23-year-old employee of an exotic pet shop suffered from perioral paresthesia, generalized muscle cramps, and rhabdomyolysis because of a Monocentropus balfouri bite. His symptoms were successfully relieved with oral benzodiazepines. EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: This case highlights the potential for serious complications resulting from the bite of Monocentropus balfouri, a species gaining popularity among global exotic pet collectors.

Language: en