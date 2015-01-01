|
Wei SY, Su CC, Hu HY, Lin SY, Pan CH. J. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Japan Epidemiological Association)
38462530
BACKGROUND: The number of methamphetamine-related deaths has been increasing in recent decades. However, current data primarily rely on a few large-scale national surveys, highlighting the need for diverse data sources. Post-mortem studies offer advantages that compensate for the limitations of cohort studies. In this study, we aimed to (1) examine mortality rates and years of potential life lost, (2) compare proportionate mortality with previous cohort studies, and (3) quantitatively investigate causes of death as potential risk factors associated with each manner of death.
Accidental deaths; Autopsy; Cause of death; Multiple substances; Suicide