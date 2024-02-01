Abstract

Depressive disorders are among the leading causes of disability globally. However, information on the burden of depressive disorders in Vietnam is limited. We aimed to analyse the burden of depressive disorders in Vietnam from 1990 to 2019. Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, prevalence and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) were used as indicators to analyse the burden of depressive disorders by age and sex. In 2019 in Vietnam, depressive disorders comprised 2629.1 thousand (95% uncertainty interval (UI): 2233.3-3155.9) estimated cases and 380.6 thousand (95% UI: 258.9-533.8) estimated DALYs. The crude prevalence rate of depressive disorders was higher among females than among males. The DALYs of depressive disorder accounted for a higher percentage of the total all-cause DALYs in the 10-64-year age group than in other age groups. Major depressive disorder was the largest contributor to the burden of depressive disorders. From 1990 to 2019, the crude prevalence and DALY rates per 100 000 population due to depressive disorders increased significantly, whereas age-standardised rates of prevalence and DALYs decreased significantly; the respective average annual percent changes were 0.88% (95% confidence interval: 0.87 to 0.89), 0.68% (0.66 to 0.70), -0.20% (-0.21 to -0.19), and -0.27% (-0.28 to -0.25). Although the age-standardised prevalence rate was lower than that seen globally, depressive disorders were considerable mental health issues in Vietnam. This study will help governments and policymakers to establish appropriate strategies to reduce the burden of these disorders by identifying the priority areas and individuals.

Language: en