Liang M, Zhu H. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2024; 68: e102432.

(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.legalmed.2024.102432

38461713

In this study, a case of lithium-ion battery fire is presented. The blood of the deceased was analyzed for lithium (Li) using ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry). When compared to normal individuals in the same region, the deceased had much higher levels of Li in their blood. Therefore, conducting quantitative analyses of Li in the bodies of individuals who die in lithium-ion battery fire can provide valuable information into the specific circumstances surrounding their deaths.


ICP-MS; Lithium; Lithium-ion battery fire; Microwave digestion

