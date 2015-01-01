Abstract

This comparative global review explores the intricate landscape of gun control laws in the United States, offering insights into its unique regulatory framework in a broader international context. The study delves into the historical evolution of gun control in the USA, tracing its roots and pivotal legislative milestones. A comprehensive analysis of key legislations, such as the Second Amendment, the National Firearms Act, and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, forms the cornerstone of understanding the legal foundations of the American approach to gun regulation. The research extends beyond the borders of the USA, examining how gun control laws in the country compare with those in other nations. A survey of international perspectives encompasses diverse regulatory models, cultural influences, and varying degrees of governmental intervention. Case studies from countries with notably stringent or permissive gun control measures provide valuable insights, shedding light on the outcomes and societal impacts of different approaches.



The comparative review navigates through the challenges and controversies surrounding gun control in the USA, addressing issues such as the balance between individual rights and public safety, the impact on crime rates, and the influence of political dynamics on legislative decisions. By juxtaposing the American experience with global counterparts, the study aims to elucidate the multifaceted nature of gun control, emphasizing the importance of a nuanced and context-specific understanding. In synthesizing global perspectives, this research contributes to a comprehensive dialogue on effective gun control measures, offering policymakers, scholars, and advocates a nuanced lens through which to assess and refine existing regulations. The findings underscore the significance of considering international experiences in shaping a balanced and evidence-based approach to gun control laws in the United States.

