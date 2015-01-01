SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Choi M, Song B, Moon WK. Public Relat. Rev. 2024; 50(2): e102450.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pubrev.2024.102450

unavailable

This study examined how two opposing advocacy organizations, National Rifle Association and Moms Demand Action, legitimize issues related to gun violence. Through topic modeling and social network analysis of tweets from both organizations, this study analyzed how advocacy organizations dealing with controversial issues use communication to achieve certain types of legitimacy. With the consistent outbreak of school mass shootings, this study also explored the communication strategies employed by advocacy organizations to manage issues and enhance legitimacy to garner policy initiatives. The theoretical and practical implications of the findings were discussed.


Language: en

Advocacy communication; Gun debate; Issue management; Legitimacy theory; Topic modeling

