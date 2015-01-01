Abstract

The use of partially-automated or SAE level-2 vehicles is expected to change the role of the human driver from operator to supervisor, which may have an effect on the driver's workload and visual attention. In this study, 30 Ontario drivers operated a vehicle in manual and partially-automated mode. Cognitive workload was measured by means of the Detection Response Task, and visual attention was measured by means of coding glances on and off the forward roadway. No difference in cognitive workload was found between driving modes. However, drivers spent less time glancing at the forward roadway, and more time glancing at the vehicle's touchscreen. These data add to our knowledge of how vehicle automation affects cognitive workload and attention allocation, and show potential safety risks associated with the adoption of partially-automated driving.

