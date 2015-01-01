Abstract

Experiencing victimization or mistreatment often induces feelings of anger. The catharsis hypothesis suggests that venting anger may aid in alleviating these negative emotions. Although this hypothesis has faced criticism, therapeutic interventions rooted in catharsis are employed to assist victims in managing their anger. One notable application of the catharsis principle in psychotherapeutic practice with victims involves engaging in aggressive fantasies: Victims who harbor aggressive fantasies against their offenders are supported in working with these fantasies to navigate the complex emotions arising from their victimization. Research investigating the effects of aggressive fantasizing on victims has yielded inconsistent findings, with some studies indicating positive and others suggesting negative outcomes. Herein, we examine whether (instructed) aggressive fantasizing diminishes (catharsis hypothesis) or heightens (escalation hypothesis) subsequent aggressive inclinations compared to non-aggressive fantasizing. Additionally, the moderating role of victims' dispositional tendencies to express anger, specifically Anger Expression-out and Anger Expression-control, in the relationship between aggressive fantasizing and aggressive inclinations was examined. We recruited individuals (N = 245) who had experienced victimization through highly unfair treatment and instructed them to imagine confronting their wrongdoer using either aggressive or non-aggressive communication. Participants then reported their aggressive inclinations. Data supported the escalation hypothesis, revealing that aggressive fantasizing amplifies subsequent aggressive inclinations. Importantly, individuals with higher Anger Expression-out demonstrated greater susceptibility to this effect; whereas, Anger Expression-control did not moderate the link between aggressive fantasizing and inclinations. These findings further challenge the catharsis hypothesis and underscore the role of dispositional anger expression tendencies on the effects of aggressive fantasizing.

