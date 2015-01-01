Abstract

Suicide by firearm is a significant public health concern in specific regions of the world. Depending on firearm availability, any type of firearm may be used, including handguns, shotguns, and long rifles. Common entrance wound sites in suicidal gunshot wounds include the head, with classic gunshot wound locations including the temple, the forehead, the submental aspect of the chin, and inside the mouth. Occasionally, suicidal gunshot wounds occur in atypical body locations such as the back of the head and neck. Given their relative rarity, suicidal gunshot wounds in these regions may be mistaken for homicides. In this report, we present 5 cases of suicidal gunshot wounds to the back of the head and/or neck. In our series, we focus on differentiating each case from homicides involving gunshot wounds in similar areas of the head and neck.

