Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the current nationwide prevalence of falls, injurious falls, concerns about falling, and information on fall prevention among people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS).



DESIGN: This is a cross-sectional national web-based survey that included 965 adult PwMS. Participants self-reported falls and injurious falls experienced in the past 6 months. Participants also provided information on their concerns about falling and information on fall prevention received.



RESULTS: A total of 56% reported falling in the past 6 months. The prevalence of falls at the population level ranges between 53% and 59%. Most falls occur inside of participants' homes (68%). About 30% of fallers reported an injurious fall. Most respondents, 87% expressed being concerned about falling and 68% reported they had cut down on activities due to their concerns about falling. Among participants who received information about falling (64%), only 9% received a formal fall prevention course.



CONCLUSION: Despite advances in falls research over the last decades, falling continues to be a highly prevalent problem for PwMS. About one-third of those falls result in injuries. Concerns about falling among fallers and non-fallers affect the performance of daily activities and independence. Few people receive a formal falls prevention education or training.

