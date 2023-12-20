Abstract

Cognitive deficits are among the most common impairments in individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Aerobic exercise is a repetitive and structured physical activity that influences structural and functional brain alterations differently. This review aims to examine the effects of aerobic exercise on cognition in individuals with TBI. PubMed, CINAHL, EMBASE, SCOPUS, MEDLINE, and Web of Science were searched from inception to December 20, 2023. Studies designed as randomized controlled trials (RCT), clinical controlled trials (CCT), and pilot studies included individuals with a confirmed diagnosis of TBI, comparing aerobic exercise with passive, active, or no control group and included at least one outcome measure assessing any cognitive domain were selected. The quality of the selected studies was assessed using the Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro) scale. Six studies met the eligibility criteria (n = 118), with 53% of participants being female. Four studies were of good quality, fair quality (n = 1), and poor quality (n = 1) on the PEDro. Two of the selected studies showed significant improvements in cognition after moderate and vigorous aerobic exercises, while four studies indicated that moderate and vigorous aerobic exercise did not improve cognition post-TBI. The evidence on the effects of moderate and vigorous aerobic exercise on cognitive function post-TBI remains limited. Additional studies are strongly warranted to understand aerobic exercise's effects on cognition post-TBI.

