Abstract

The adoption of open science practices (OSPs) is crucial for promoting transparency and robustness in research. We conducted a systematic review to assess the frequency and trends of OSPs in psychometric studies focusing on measures of suicidal thoughts and behavior. We analyzed publications from two international databases, examining the use of OSPs such as open access publication, preregistration, provision of open materials, and data sharing. Our findings indicate a lack of adherence to OSPs in psychometric studies of suicide. The majority of manuscripts were published under restricted access, and preregistrations were not utilized. The provision of open materials and data was rare, with limited access to instruments and analysis scripts. Open access versions (preprints/postprints) were scarce. The low adoption of OSPs in psychometric studies of suicide calls for urgent action. Embracing a culture of open science will enhance transparency, reproducibility, and the impact of research in suicide prevention efforts.

Language: en