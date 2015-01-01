|
Citation
|
Nowak AC, Lopez Lumbi S, Mc Call T. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e759.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38468196
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Climate change is a major public health issue worldwide. To achieve climate targets and reduce morbidity, a paradigm shift in individual behavior e.g., in mobility, is needed. Municipal interventions can motivate individuals to engage in climate-friendly behavior through different psychological mechanisms. In order for successful interventions, it is necessary to gain better insight from study participants and their reasons for participating in mobility projects (e.g., motivational aspects).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Automobiles; *Motivation; Behavior change; Germany; Health; Humans; Mixed-methods design; Mobility; Pro-environmental behavior; Well-being