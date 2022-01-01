Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the characteristics of subscribers to assess users' needs and analyze the features of articles published on Wuxi CDC WeChat official account (WOA) to evaluate the effectiveness of health education dissemination and guide future communication strategies.



METHODS: Collect data from the WeChat official account (WOA) of the Wuxi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify factors affecting the effectiveness of health education dissemination as measured by shares and 100% reading completion rate between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was utilized to identify influencing features of articles associated with health education dissemination.



RESULTS: By the end of 2022, our account had accumulated 891,170 subscribers, of which, 523,576 were females (58.75%), 349,856 were males (39.3%), mainly located in third-tier cities (82.59%). Age distribution peaked in the 26-35 and 36-45 age groups (43.63% and 30.6%, respectively). A total of 170 articles were included in the analysis. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that articles with a lower word count (OR = 0.999, 95% CI = 0.998 ~ 1), lower picture count (OR = 0.892, 95% CI = 0.828 ~ 0.962), dominated headlines (OR = 2.454, 95% CI = 1.234 ~ 4.879) and thematically focused on Nutrition and food-borne diseases (OR = 5.728, 95% CI = 1.778 ~ 18.458) demonstrated higher engagement, as measured by shares and 100% completion rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that future content should prioritize conciseness, optimize images, and align with subscriber interests, particularly in nutrition and food hygiene. Additionally, maintaining informative yet engaging content formats remains crucial for maximizing reach and impact.

