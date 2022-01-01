|
Yin X, Pan J, Pan J, Xu F. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e756.
38468225
OBJECTIVE: To identify the characteristics of subscribers to assess users' needs and analyze the features of articles published on Wuxi CDC WeChat official account (WOA) to evaluate the effectiveness of health education dissemination and guide future communication strategies.
Language: en
*Health Promotion; *Social Media; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S.; Communication; Communication effectiveness; Female; Health education; Health Education; Humans; Hygiene; Information dissemination; Male; Social media health promotion; United States; WeChat official account