Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against physicians in the workplace is a prevalent global issue, and Bangladesh is no exception. Such violence significantly disrupts healthcare delivery and the attainment of universal health coverage. This study aimed to comprehensively evaluate the prevalence, nature and associated risk factors of workplace violence (WPV) against physicians in Bangladesh.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a public tertiary care hospital involving 441 physicians with a minimum tenure of 6 months. Data were gathered through a structured self-reported questionnaire, and statistical analyses were performed by using SPSS V.25.



RESULTS: Out of the surveyed physicians, 67.3% (n=297) reported experiencing violence, categorised as 84.5% psychological, 13.5% physical and 2% sexual in nature. Predominant forms of psychological violence included bullying (48.8%) and threats (40.1%). The mean age of exposed physicians was 32.5±4.3 (SD) years. Those working in the emergency unit (45.8%), surgery and allied departments (54.2%), engaging in rotating shift work (70%), morning shifts (59.6%) and postgraduate trainees (68%) were frequently subjected to violence. Factors significantly associated with WPV included placement in surgery and allied departments (p<0.001), working rotating shifts (p<0.001), marital status (p=0.011) and being a male physician (p=0.010). Perpetrators were primarily identified as relatives of patients (66%). Working in rotating shifts (adjusted OR(AOR):2.6, 95% CI:1.2 to 5.4) and surgery and allied departments (AOR:5.7, 95% CI:3.4 to 9.8) emerged as significant risk factors of violence against physicians.



CONCLUSION: A higher proportion of physicians at the early to mid-level stages of their careers, especially those in rotating shifts and surgery-related departments, reported incidence of WPV. Urgent intervention from policy-makers and healthcare entities is imperative to implement preventive measures. Strengthening security measures, establishing antiviolence policies and providing comprehensive training programmes are crucial steps towards ensuring a safer work environment for healthcare professionals.

