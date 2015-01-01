SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Volpatto VL, Schuch JB, Rabelo-da-Ponte FD, Borgonhi EM, de Freitas JC, Ornell F, Proença RA, Pio RP, Von Diemen L, Kessler FHP. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)

10.47626/1516-4446-2023-3265

38467463

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between impulsivity and early trauma through a network analysis in individuals diagnosed with different substance use disorders (SUD).

METHODS: This cross-sectional study includes a sample of 556 men with SUD (195 with alcohol use, 157 with crack cocaine use and 214 with multiple substance use). The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire was applied to investigate early trauma and the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale to assess impulsive behavior. The connection between trauma and impulsivity was assessed using network analysis through Fused Graphical Lasso algorithm.

RESULTS: No connection was observed between impulsivity and trauma networks in individuals with alcohol use. In cocaine users, networks were linked through the motor domain and sexual abuse nodes. Inversely connections were observed between emotional neglect node and perseverance and not planning nodes. In poly-use, the connection between impulsivity and trauma networks was weak, with cognitive complexity being the node that connects to the trauma network through physical abuse. There were inversely proportional connections between motor domain and emotional neglect nodes, and cognitive instability and physical neglect.

CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that the relationship between the type of early (childhood) trauma and the expression of impulsivity could lead to a different substance use profile.


Addiction; childhood trauma; impulsiveness; network analysis; substance use disorder

