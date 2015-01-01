Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is triggered by traumatic events, but genetic vulnerability and a history of childhood trauma are additional factors that may increase the risk of PTSD. Thus, our study focused on exploring the interaction between genetic susceptibility, as assessed by polygenic risk score (PRS), and traumatic events.



METHODS: We evaluated 68 women with PTSD who had been sexually assaulted and 63 healthy controls without a history of sexual assault. DNA was genotyped using the Infinium Global Screening Array (Illumina), and PRS analysis was performed using PRSice. Furthermore, logistic regression models were employed to examine the interaction between childhood trauma, traumatic life events, and PTSD-PRS and how they contribute to the risk of developing PTSD.



RESULTS: We found a significant association between PRS, childhood trauma (p = 0.03; OR = 1.241), and PTSD. Additionally, an interaction was observed between PRS, traumatic life events, and childhood trauma, particularly relating to physical and emotional neglect (p = 0.028; OR = 1.010). When examining neglect separately, we found a modest association between emotional neglect and PTSD (p = 0.014; OR = 1.086).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the importance of considering genetic vulnerability and traumatic experiences in understanding the etiology of PTSD.

Language: en