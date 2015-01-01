|
Bugiga AVG, Carvalho CM, Oliveira AM, Coimbra BM, Chehimi SN, Zanardo EA, Kulikowski LD, Mello AF, Ota VK, Mello MF, Belangero SI. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
38467473
OBJECTIVE: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is triggered by traumatic events, but genetic vulnerability and a history of childhood trauma are additional factors that may increase the risk of PTSD. Thus, our study focused on exploring the interaction between genetic susceptibility, as assessed by polygenic risk score (PRS), and traumatic events.
childhood trauma; genome-wide association study; polygenic risk score; PTSD; sexual assault