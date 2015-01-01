Abstract

AIM: To investigate the factor structure, reliability, and validity of the Brazilian version of the Abbreviated Suicidal Narrative Inventory (SNI-38).



METHODS: We used an anonymous online questionnaire of the SNI-38 and self-report measures administered between November 2020 and October 2021 in the Brazilian community. Participants were recruited through social media advertisements. Confirmatory factor analysis was carried out to test the factor structure of the SNI-38. In addition, we examined internal consistency, and convergent validity against stressful life events, the suicide crisis syndrome, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts.



RESULTS: 2660 participants were included. The eight-factor model SNI-38 had a good model fit (χ2[637] = 7,473.98, p <.001, CFI =.99, TLI =.99, RMSEA =.07, SRMR =.06); all items were significantly and positively loaded onto their respective factors (factor loadings ≥.45). Reliability was good to high in all subscales except goal disengagement. Additionally, all subscales - except goal disengagement - were correlated positively which the suicide crisis syndrome, stressful life events, lifetime/past-month suicidal ideation, and lifetime suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide preliminary support for the validity of the Brazilian version of the SNI-38, being an appropriate and valid tool for measuring suicidal narrative among Brazilian samples.

