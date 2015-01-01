Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of cannabis and its perceived safety among pregnant and breastfeeding women has increased in the context of expanding legalization. Current guidelines recommend abstaining from the use of cannabis while pregnant or breastfeeding due to the potential for harm, although there is still much that is unknown in this field. Case Presentation: A 5-week-old infant presented with recurrent apneic episodes and a positive urine delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) screening test. The infant's mother reported regular cannabis use for treatment of depression and anxiety while pregnant and breastfeeding. The infant was subsequently transitioned to formula feedings, and the infant's condition improved.



CONCLUSION: Cannabis and its active metabolites can be transferred into breast milk and may have deleterious neurologic effects on infants. However, a causal relationship between cannabis exposure and short- or long-term neurologic sequelae has not yet been definitively established. Further studies are warranted to assess the safety of maternal cannabis use for breastfed infants.

