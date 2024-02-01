Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding the national epidemiology of burns is necessary for effective planning of prevention and treatment services. However, epidemiological studies of burns have often focused on short-term and retrospective investigations of a specific group of burned patients in Iran. Therefore, we conduct a comprehensive study from August 2016 to October 2017, in the Burn Research Center of Iran University of Medical Sciences on approximately 1700 hospitalized burn patients at Motahari Hospital to identify the underlying causes of burns. In this study, an open-ended question was asked about how the burn occurred in the patients. The current study was designed and conducted for the qualitatively analyzing of the responses to this question, using the content analysis method, in order to maximize its use in policymaking and prevention.



METHODS: Content analysis of written responses to open-ended questions was done as a part of a large questionnaire survey. This survey was conducted by face-to-face interview at a national referral center for burn injuries.



RESULTS: Answers from 1595 patients were coded and the underlying causes of injury were categorized into three themes and 43 subthemes. These underlying causes were lack of knowledge and awareness, inappropriate equipment, and inevitable accidents. The underlying cause of lack of knowledge and awareness had the highest proportion in causing burns in both men and women. The most common subthemes in descending order included lack of skills, dangerous actions, improper location of hot liquids, individual mistakes, and improper use of flammable materials. The top five subthemes with the highest average percentage of burn in patients in descending order were deficiency of residential equipment, self-immolation, accidents, inappropriate location of flammable materials, and unsafe kitchen appliances.



CONCLUSION: The focus of prevention programs on educating and increasing awareness of individuals, preferably women, is suggested. Educational programs, tailored to occupational standards and workplace and household equipment, are recommended for men in work environments.

