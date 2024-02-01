|
Hoveidamanesh S, Goharinezhad S, Bagheri T, Irilouzadian R, Fatemi MJ, Farokh Forghani S, Ghadimi T. Burns 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38472002
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Understanding the national epidemiology of burns is necessary for effective planning of prevention and treatment services. However, epidemiological studies of burns have often focused on short-term and retrospective investigations of a specific group of burned patients in Iran. Therefore, we conduct a comprehensive study from August 2016 to October 2017, in the Burn Research Center of Iran University of Medical Sciences on approximately 1700 hospitalized burn patients at Motahari Hospital to identify the underlying causes of burns. In this study, an open-ended question was asked about how the burn occurred in the patients. The current study was designed and conducted for the qualitatively analyzing of the responses to this question, using the content analysis method, in order to maximize its use in policymaking and prevention.
Burn etiology; Burn prevention; Underlying causes