Abstract

BACKGROUND: We studied the kinetic phenomenon of an airbag impact on eyes with different axial lengths using finite element analysis (FEA) to sequentially determine the physical and mechanical responses of intraocular segments at various airbag deployment velocities.



METHODS: The human eye model we created was used in simulations with the FEA program PAM-GENERIS(TM). The airbag was set to impact eyes with axial lengths of 21.85 mm (hyperopia), 23.85 mm (emmetropia) and 25.85 mm (myopia), at initial velocities of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 m/s. The deformation rate was calculated as the ratio of the length of three segments, anterior chamber, lens and vitreous, to that at the baseline from 0.2 ms to 2.0 ms after the airbag impact.



RESULTS: Deformation rate of the anterior chamber was greater than that of other segments, especially in the early phase, 0.2-0.4 ms after the impact (P < 0.001), and it reached its peak, 80%, at 0.8 ms. A higher deformation rate in the anterior chamber was found in hyperopia compared with other axial length eyes in the first half period, 0.2-0.8 ms, followed by the rate in emmetropia (P < 0.001). The lens deformation rate was low, its peak ranging from 40% to 75%, and exceeded that of the anterior chamber at 1.4 ms and 1.6 ms after the impact (P < 0.01). The vitreous deformation rate was lower throughout the simulation period than that of the other segments and ranged from a negative value (elongation) in the later phase.



CONCLUSION: Airbag impact on the eyeball causes evident deformation, especially in the anterior chamber. The results obtained in this study, such as the time lag of the peak deformation between the anterior chamber and lens, suggest a clue to the pathophysiological mechanism of airbag ocular injury.

