Abstract

BACKGROUND: The diagnosis of toxic alcohol poisoning is often based on clinical presentation and nonspecific surrogate laboratory studies due to limited testing availability. Fomepizole is the recommended antidote and often administered empirically. The objective of this study is to identify substances that mimic toxic alcohols and compare key clinical factors between toxic alcohol and non-toxic alcohol exposures when fomepizole was administered.



METHODS: This study was a retrospective evaluation using the National Poison Data System from January 1, 2010 through December 31, 2021. Exposures were included if fomepizole was administered. Toxic alcohol exposures had ethylene glycol or methanol as a coded substance. For exposures not coded as a toxic alcohol, the first substance was described. Paracetamol (acetaminophen) exposures from 2020 and 2021 were excluded.



RESULTS: Fomepizole was reportedly used 25,110 times over 12 years. Use increased from 1,955 in 2010 to 2,710 in 2021. Most administrations were for reported toxic alcohol poisoning (60 percent) but use in reported non-toxic alcohol poisoning was greater starting in 2020. Toxic alcohol exposures were older (43.3 versus 39.8 years; P < 0.001) and more likely male (65.7 percent versus 58.2 percent). Level of care was mostly a critical care unit (67.7 percent), which was less common in toxic alcohol (63.3 percent) than non-toxic alcohol exposures (74.2 percent). The most common non-toxic alcohol substances were ethanol (24.9 percent) or an unknown drug (17.5 percent). Acidosis, increased creatinine concentration, anion gap, and osmolal gap, and kidney failure were coded in a lower proportion of toxic alcohol exposures than non-toxic alcohol exposures (P < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: The inability to provide rapid clinical confirmation of toxic alcohol poisoning results in the empiric administration of fomepizole to many patients who will ultimately have other diagnoses. Although fomepizole is relative well tolerated we estimated that this practice costs between $1.5 to $2.5 million. The major limitations of this work include the biases associated with retrospective record review, and the inability to confirm the exposures which may have resulted in allocation error.



CONCLUSION: Most fomepizole use was for a presumed toxic alcohol. This recently shifted to greater use in likely non-toxic alcohol poisoning. Key difference between the groups suggest fomepizole administration was likely due to the difficulty in diagnosis of toxic alcohol poisoning along with the efficacy and safety of fomepizole. Increased toxic alcohol laboratory testing availability could improve timely diagnosis, reserving fomepizole use for toxic alcohol poisoning.

