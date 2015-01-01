Abstract

Electrical injuries due to high voltage are not frequent but can cause a high mortality rate. The body of a 45-year-old security guard was found at an apartment with an alleged history of being electrocuted while working when he came into contact with a high-voltage transformer. The police brought the body for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy revealed superficial to deep-degree burns with bilateral lower limb amputation. The cause of death was shock due to 80%-85% of the total body surface area being burned due to high-voltage electrocution. This article suggests a new mechanism, i.e., electrocution-induced amputation, called electro-amputation, which is unusual and not reported in the literature to the best of our knowledge. The authors also recommend a forensic surgeon should consider detailed circumstantial findings, a scene of crime visit, and a meticulous post-mortem examination before concluding the exact cause of death as high-voltage electrocution.

Language: en