Abstract

Topical levofloxacin has been used safely, but it can induce life-threatening hypersensitivities. We report a case of anaphylactic shock caused by levofloxacin eye drops during the treatment of a corneal injury, confirmed by a prick test. Reported cases of hypersensitivity to levofloxacin and its racemate ofloxacin eye drops are also summarized.

