Citation
Ikeda I, Fukushima S. Cureus 2024; 16(2): e53804.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
38465137
PMCID
Abstract
Topical levofloxacin has been used safely, but it can induce life-threatening hypersensitivities. We report a case of anaphylactic shock caused by levofloxacin eye drops during the treatment of a corneal injury, confirmed by a prick test. Reported cases of hypersensitivity to levofloxacin and its racemate ofloxacin eye drops are also summarized.
Keywords
anaphylactic shock; eye infections; levofloxacin; ofloxacin; prick test