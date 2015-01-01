Abstract

Background Pickleball and paddleball are the fastest-growing sports in the United States. However, there are limited studies on the types of lower extremity injuries and treatment options in an outpatient clinic setting. Hypothesis/purpose This study reports the incidence rate, treatments, and return-to-play (RTP) outcomes for patients presenting to a single orthopedic outpatient center with pickleball- and paddleball-related lower extremity injuries. Study design This study is a retrospective case series, with level IV evidence.



METHODS A database search of our multispecialty electronic medical record (EMR) system from 2015 to 2023 identified 166 patients with outpatient pickleball- and paddleball-related lower extremity injuries. The retrospective data were reviewed for patient demographics, injury type, mechanism of injury, surgical or non-surgical treatment, and return-to-play recommendations.



RESULTS We observed that the majority of the patients with pickleball- and paddleball-related injuries in the lower extremities were over 60 years of age, with more males. Additionally, most injuries encountered were ankle sprain/strain from a twisting mechanism, which was treated non-surgically. Additionally, a significant number of patients suffered an Achilles tendon rupture (12.0%), which was treated surgically with an Achilles tendon repair (88.1%), accounting for the most common surgical treatment performed in this study. Of the 166 patients who were seen and treated, 68 (40.9%) returned to play, and 93 (56.3%) were lost to follow-up.



CONCLUSION Most of these injuries were seen in the older population and caused by a sprain or strain due to sudden changes in direction, which were treated non-surgically. The most common surgical treatment was an Achilles tendon repair due to an Achilles tendon rupture. Although a relatively good number of patients were cleared to return to play, some patients were lost to follow-up. Meanwhile, some patients were advised to stop playing pickleball or paddleball due to the severity of their injuries. As this sport continues to rise in popularity and with the incidence rate of lower extremity injuries increasing over time, orthopedic surgeons should be aware of the types of injuries, treatment options, and outcomes, as well as ways to advise patients on prevention. Therefore, further research on the standard treatments and outcomes of pickleball- and paddleball-related injuries in the lower extremities is encouraged.

