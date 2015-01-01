Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Investigating patterns among the outcomes of patients involved in motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) can provide information necessary to guide targeted interventions to improve road traffic safety. Our purpose is to identify any differences between passenger and driver injury severity and overall clinical course after MVAs.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review and analysis of 3,693 patients involved in MVAs from 2016 to 2021. We divided the data into two groups, drivers and passengers, and compared the Injury Severity Score (ISS), Revised Trauma Score (RTS) on admission, days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), length of hospital stay (LOS), post Emergency Department (ED) disposition, discharge (DC) disposition, and signs of life on arrival (SOLA) to the ED. We compared mean ISS, New Injury Severity Score (NISS), RTS, length in ICU and LOS using a student's T-test and SOLA, post-ED and DC disposition using Chi-square analysis.



RESULTS: We did not find any statistically significant difference in ISS, RTS, days in ICU, LOS, or SOLA between the drivers and passengers. However, we did find a statistically significant difference in the post-ED (X(2)= 113.743, p=<0.0001) and DC disposition (X(2)=41.172, p=<0.0001) of drivers and passengers. After the ED and DC, more passengers were transferred to a higher level of care than expected, while the inverse was true for drivers. The number of drivers discharged to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) was also higher than expected, further contributing to the observed difference in DC disposition. Conclusion: Our study found no statistically significant difference between driver and passenger injury severity, length of hospital stay, days in ICU, and SOLA after an MVA. The clinical courses of the two groups were found to be significantly different based on post-ED and DC disposition data. We identified limitations, such as a relatively small sample size and insufficient data on specific car seat locations for passengers, underscoring the need for a more nuanced exploration. Future research must broaden its scope to encompass diverse crash scenarios, vehicle design and safety technologies, seat belt dynamics, and age- and gender-specific vulnerabilities.

