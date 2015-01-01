Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The mass gathering event (MGE) industry is growing globally, including in countries such as Canada. MGEs have been associated with a greater prevalence of injury and illness when compared to daily life events, despite most participants having few comorbidities. As such, adequate health, safety, and emergency medical planning is required. However, there is no single entity regulating these concerns for MGEs resulting in the responsibility for health planning lying with event organizers. This study aims to compare the legislative requirements for MGE medical response systems in the 13 provinces and territories of Canada.



METHODS: This study is a cross-sectional descriptive analysis of Canadian legislation. Lists of publicly available legislative requirements were obtained via the emergency medical services directors and Health Ministries. Descriptive statistics were performed to compare legislation.



RESULTS: Of the 13 provinces and territories, 10 responded. For the missing three, a law library review confirmed the absence of specific legislation. Most (n=6, 60%) provinces and territories referred to provisions in their Public Health laws. Four confirmed that MGE medical response was a municipal or local concern to be addressed by the event organizers.



CONCLUSION: No provinces could list specific legislation guiding safety, health, and medical response for MGE.

